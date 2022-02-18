Further Investigation Conducted On Death Of Mariposa Family
The Gerrish - Chung Investigation
Mariposa, CA — The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office has released more information about the death of husband and wife Jonathan Gerrish and Ellen Chung, and their young child Miju.
The Sheriff’s Office earlier reported that the likely cause of death was related to high temperatures and dehydration.
The sheriff’s office reports, “Using the information extracted from the phone we were able to re-create the path and timeline based on the GPS locations. The details found on the phone support the findings of a heat-related incident. “
The following report has been released by Sheriff Jeremy Briese:
Phone Results Photos: Gerrish & Chung took multiple photos throughout their hike. The following are noted on the map provided.
Photo / Video 1- 7:44am – Taken just a few yards from the trailhead
Photo 2- 8:00am- Trail Photo
Photo 3- 9:05am- Photo of the River
Photo 4-12 – 9:35-9:39am Photos of the river and of each other
Photo 13- 10:00am Selfie style family photo
Photo 14- 10:16am Selfie style family photo
Photo 15-16 -10:29am Creek / River photo
Photo 17- 12:25pm- Screen shot of location from Trail App
Text Message Attempt:
The following text message was attempted but not successful due to not having cellular service on the area.
11:56am- “{name redacted} can you help us. On savage lundy trail heading back to Hites cove trail. No water or ver (over) heating with baby.”
Phone call Attempts:
The following phone calls were attempted to multiple phone numbers, not including 911. There is no service in the area, therefore the calls were never connected.
Call 1- 12:09:20pm
Call 2- 12:35:48pm
Call 3- 12:36:06pm
Call 4- 12:36:19pm
Call 5- 12:36:24pm
“The cell phone data results were the last thing both the family and detectives were waiting on. The extracted information confirms our initial findings. I am very proud of my team and our partner agencies for all the work they put in. Their dedication has allowed us to close this case and answer lingering questions the family had, bringing them a little peace.”- Sheriff Jeremy Briese