Update: Crews Extinguishing House Fire Near Standard

Blue Bell Road Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Department Image View Photo

Update at 12:15pm: Crews are getting a handle on a structure fire in the 14000 block of Blue Bell West Road in Tuolumne County. The fire destroyed at least 50-percent of the structure and did not expand to any nearby vegetation. Everyone has safely exited the home. Mop-up will continue, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Original story posted at 11:45am: Sonora, CA — Officials are on the scene of a structure fire reported in the 14000 block of Blue Bell West outside of Sonora in the Standard area.

Smoke is visible nearby. There are no immediate reports of any injuries related to the fire. Be prepared for fire activity in the area.