SPD: Beware Of Porch Pirates

Sonora Police vehicles View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department has a warning about thieves this holiday season.

Chief Turu Vanderwiel says, “Beware of porch pirates. We do have a lot of people ordering online these days and we are seeing a lot of packages stolen from people’s porches and front yards.

Chief Vanderwiel says it is good practice to monitor and track packages so that you know the delivery times. In the event that you cannot be home, it is recommended to coordinate with a neighbor to keep an eye out and pick it up for you. Or, he says consider having it rerouted to a family member’s home or your workplace. He says some parcel companies also offer access points for deliveries instead of having it dropped off on an empty porch.

Concluding, he says, “I think the biggest thing is to try to make sure you are home when it arrives, or coordinating with a neighbor to watch your front door.”