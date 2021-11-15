New $70-Million Tuolumne County Courthouse Opening

Tuolumne County Courthouse View Photo

Sonora, CA — The new Tuolumne County Courthouse is opening later today.

Officials have been moving items over recent days from the two locations in downtown Sonora. Both of those sites are now permanently closed. The new courthouse is at 12855 Justice Center Drive. The move is anticipated to complete this morning and the building is scheduled to open to the public at 1pm. The clerk counters will accept filings today between 1-3pm. The court will return to normal clerk counter hours of 8am-3pm on Tuesday.

The $70-million project was funded by state dollars. It includes five courtrooms with state-of-the-art technology.

Other features include; a sheltered bus stop, eight public service counters to shorten wait times, offices for a lawyer facilitator and mediator for family court, an official county law library and self-help center, and two jury deliberation rooms.

Construction on the 61,000 square ft. facility began in early 2019.