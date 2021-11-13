One Death, 43 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne

Tuolumne County Public Health reports a man in his 50s died due to COVID-19, he was unvaccinated. There are 43 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday’s report including one Sierra Conservation Center inmate case. There are 152 active cases including 7 people who are hospitalized, one who is vaccinated. Of Tuolumne County’s population eligible to be vaccinated 57% have been vaccinated.

Today’s newly reported cases had 12 cases age 17 or younger and 6 cases age 60 or older. New COVID-19 cases by gender and age: 2 girls and 3 boys age 0 to 11, 4 girls and 3 boys 12 to 17, 3 women and 3 men age 18 to 29, 5 women and 2 men in their 30s, 4 women and 6 men in their 40s, 1 woman and 1 man in their 50s, 2 women and 2 men in their 60s, and 2 women their 70s.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 34.9 from 38.3 per 100,000 population Wednesday. A total of 32 individuals were released from isolation today, in all 5,700 have been released from isolation. There have been 5,987 community cases and 1,621 inmate cases. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports one active COVID-19 case at the Sierra Conservation Center. The SCC manages 3,308 inmates including all the southern fire conservation camps.

Calaveras County Public Health reports 17 new cases since yesterday with active cases decreasing to 29, including three Covid hospitalizations. There are no new cases age 17 or younger and 5 new case age 65 years old or older. Since the pandemic began Calaveras has had 712 Covid-19 positive children who are 17 and under and 715 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over. Calaveras has vaccinated 53.4% of their population eligible to get vaccinated.

Calaveras flu shot appointments can be scheduled through myturn.ca.gov/flu

COVID-19 Testing Public health recommends if you believe you have been exposed to Covid, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure and if you are having any symptoms, get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123 the same website and phone number can be used to schedule tests in other counties. Testing is also available through some pharmacies, at Rapid Care, the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccine appointments and booster vaccine shots can be made through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. Tuolumne County Public Health reports appointments are available for clinics on MyTurn for children aged 5 to 11. The Pfizer pediatric vaccine may also be available through some pharmacies and healthcare providers. Specific Pfizer vaccine details are here.

Tuolumne Public Health will be holding a COVID-19 (Moderna) clinic on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, from 9am-12pm and 1:15-4:00 pm at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds Manzanita Building. Initial vaccine series are available for those 18 years old and older and additional dose/boosters are available for those eligible. Walk-ins welcomed, appointments encouraged, to schedule go to myturn.ca.gov

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are also available at local pharmacies more details are here. Appointments for COVID-19 boosters can be made at myturn.ca.gov. If you would like to get a different booster from your initial vaccine series, call Tuolumne County’s COVID-19 Information line to arrange an appointment (209) 533-7440.

County/Date

Active

New

Total Deaths Amador 11/12 45 6 3,674 57 Calaveras 11/12 29 17* 4,071 85 Mariposa 11/12 48 10* 1,495 17 Mono 11/12 37 0 1,531 5 Stanislaus 11/12 1,630 326* 79,966 1,387 Tuolumne 11/12 152 43* 7,608 135 ** 2 day of cases due to Veterans Day **3 days of cases