Youth Sports Foundation Leaders To Detail Planned Sports Complex

Brian Wahlbrink, Brandon Meyer and James Evans View Photo

Sonora, CA — Members of the board of directors of the Youth Sports Foundation will talk about plans to construct a new multi-sports complex in Standard.

Guests on Mother Lode Views this weekend will be Brian Wahlbrink, Brandon Meyer and James Evans. We reported recently that the Sonora Area Foundation donated $1.5-million to the project that will be located next to Standard Park.

It will offer a full-size soccer field, a youth soccer field with artificial turf, pickleball courts, two sand volleyball courts, batting cages, a 20,000 square foot open-air sports pavilion, and a walking trail. The project will be built on approximately seven acres.

They will talk about the history of the project, the local need, and long-term goals.