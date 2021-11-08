Snow Expected In High Sierra Nevada

Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass View Photo

A storm system will approach northern California later this afternoon, bringing with it accumulating snowfall in the higher elevations.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Nevada above 7,000 feet from 4 PM this afternoon through 4 PM Tuesday.

The snow levels will initially be as low as 5,500 to 6,500 this evening, then rise overnight and through the day on Tuesday. By mid-morning Tuesday, the snow levels could be as high as 8,000 to 8,500 feet. This will result in wet accumulating snow for elevations below 7,000 feet, before switching over to rain.

The total snow accumulations will range from two inches to a foot-and-a-half above the 6,500 foot elevation. The higher you go, the more likely the precipitation will remain as snow.

The winds could gust as high as forty mph.

Expect mountain travel impacts such as chain controls and travel delays this evening through early Tuesday. Be prepared for snow covered roads and reduced visibilities at times. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

A Winter Weather Advisory means periods of wet snow will cause primarily travel difficulties.