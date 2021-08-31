1 Death And 39 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne

Tuolumne Public Health reports 39 new community cases and one COVID-19 death of a man in his 30s who was unvaccinated since the yesterday’s report. There are 209 active community cases including 20 who are hospitalized. The total current case rate, a 14-day rolling average for Tuolumne County is 54.4 per 100,000 population down from a high of 67. Of the 39 new community cases, 3 were vaccinated.

The new cases include 8 cases age 17 or under and 9 cases age 60 and older. The gender and age breakdown is; 2 girls and 1 boy age 0-11, 3 girls and 2 boys age 12-17, 1 woman and 6 men age 18-29, 4 women and 4 men age 30-39, 3 woman and 2 men age 40-49, 2 men 50-59, 3 women and 4 men age 60-69, and 1 woman and 1 man age 70 to 79.

Public Health continues to strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated, as the most important step to reduce the spread of disease and prevent serious illness and death, as well as to reduce the impact on the healthcare system. In addition, the continued practice of other preventive actions like wearing a mask in public, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands, and staying home when sick will help slow the spread of the virus.

A total of 22,844 Tuolumne residents have been vaccinated and 4,352 are partially vaccinated. The vaccination rate is 54% of eligible people in Tuolumne, those age 12 and older. There were no new Sierra Conservation Center inmate cases. The California department of corrections reports 32 active cases, the most at one correctional facility in the state, at the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC). A total of 1,564 inmate cases have been resolved, there are 3,341 inmates, which includes all southern fire camps. A total of 69% of inmates are vaccinated and 41% of the staff, the 6th lowest staff vaccination rate in the state. The Mule Creek State Prison (MCSP) in Amador has 3,866 inmates with 89% fully vaccinated the second-highest rate of vaccination in the CA prison system and 48% of their staff is vaccinated. MCSP had 1,863 Covid infections, most in January. They have tested 887 inmates in the last 14 days and continue to report zero new Covid cases since July 9.

Calaveras County Public Health reported 29 new Covid cases since yesterday. There are 99 active cases up from 79 yesterday including 6 Covid hospitalizations. There are 2 new cases age 0-17 and 6 new cases in individuals 65 years old and older. Since the pandemic began Calaveras has had 375 Covid-19 positive people who are 17 and under and 535 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over.

Mariposa Public Health reported 13 new Covid cases since yesterday. There are 79 active cases up from 70 yesterday including 12 Covid hospitalizations. Mariposa Public Health shares, “There is a lot going on in our world right now. Don’t forget that kids need self-care too! Check-in with your child to see how you can help foster life-long habits they can turn to when stressed or overwhelmed. Make a list of activities that bring them joy and/or give them a sense of calm. Have the list handy when you need to reference it for self-care time!” They also share “Multi-layer cloth masks block the release of exhaled respiratory droplets into the environment, along with the microorganisms (like the COVID virus) these droplets carry. Cloth masks not only effectively block most large droplets (i.e., 20-30 microns and larger) but they can also block the exhalation of fine droplets and particles smaller than 10 microns.” Learn more about how masks slow the spread of COVID-19 here.

Public Health says, “We don’t have a single perfect tool to stop COVID-19. Vaccines are highly effective, but we also need to focus on other preventative measures as well as giving immunity to more of the global population to reduce the rate of spread. There’s A LOT of information out there and we know it can be overwhelming to take it all in. Let our team help!” Call or email with any questions you may have Tuolumne is available at (209) 533-7440 Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov, Mariposa at (209) 259-1332 or mariposacovid19@gmail.com more numbers are available on our COVID-19 page here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 8/30 137 72 2,609 44 Calaveras 8/31 99 29 2,835 61 Mariposa 8/31 79 13 816 10 Mono 8/31 40 1 1,191 5 Stanislaus 8/31 3,480 832 67,474 1,142 Tuolumne 8/31 209 39 5,698 89