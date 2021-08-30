Busy August For Calaveras Marijuana Enforcement

Calaveras, CA–August was a busy month for the Calaveras Sheriffs office Marijuana Enforcement Unit who ended up serving seven search warrants for illegal marijuana cultivation in Calaveras County.

On August 5th, 2021 a search warrant was issued for the 1000 block of Paradise Peak in Valley Springs. It was discovered that the residence had been converted to facilitate indoor marijuana cultivation. Deputies seized 1,194 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $1,552,000.The building was additionally “red tagged” for electrical and building hazards and violations.

Later in the month on August 16th, 2021 a search warrant was served in the 2000 block of Evans Road in Valley Springs. Deputies seized 82 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $57,000.. A firearm was also seized and one suspect was issued a citation, Seph Caleb Seimears, age 30 of Stockton, CA. Also on the same day during an unrelated execution of a separate search warrant on 5600 block of Paloma Road in Paloma, Deupities seized 4999 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $349,000. One suspect, Cristian Emmanuel Mendoza, age 22 of Modesto, CA, was on the scene and was cited.

Just a few days later on August 18th, 2021, a search warrant was served in the 1000 block of Hidden Valley Road in West Point. Deputies seized 173 growing marijuana plants and 125 pounds of processed marijuana with a combined estimated value exceeding $151,000. No suspects were contacted at the site. On the same day, an unrelated search warrant was served in the 400 block of Blossom Lane in Railroad Flat. Deputies seized 425 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $297,000. This location has been searched frequently as noted in an article found here. No suspects were contacted and the investigation is ongoing.

On August 19th, 2021, a search warrant was served in the 8000 block of Skunk Hollow Lane in Railroad Flat. Deputies seized 151 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $105,000. Also doing an unrelated search warrant on the same date, at 11000 block of Arapaho Way in Burson. Deputies seized 3,934 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $2,753,000. Upon seeing law enforcement arrive, several suspects attempted to flee the scene on foot but were apprehended by deputies. A total of five suspects were placed under arrest and booked into the Calaveras County Jail. Chen Chengen, age 38 of Kent, WA, Chen Hui Hue, age 35, Ling Can, age 37, and Chuao Lin, age 36, were placed under arrest