Mother Lode Not Included In This Week’s PSPS

Sonora, CA — PG&E warns that parts of 16 counties could lose electricity by midweek because of potential dry offshore winds.

The company reports that 39,000 customers may have power cut starting on Tuesday evening. The largest area is in Butte and Shasta counties. Other counties which could be partially impacted are Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Mendocino, Napa, Plumas, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Yolo and Yuba.

The outage could last for a couple of days.

The Mother Lode is not included in this week’s potential Public Safety Power Shutoff.