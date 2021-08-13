New School Protocols, Enrollment Trends And Initiatives

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Tuolumne County’s Superintendent of Schools, Cathy Parker.

She will provide the latest information when it comes to COVID-19 protocols for staff and students ahead of the new school year. Topics will include masking, cohorts, distancing, staff testing and other related items.

She will also talk about a new grant focused on mental health challenges facing students. In addition, she will talk about recent enrollment trends, state funding and challenges facing education.