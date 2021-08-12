McClintock Criticizes Federal Firefighting Strategy

Sonora, CA — In a new myMotherLode.com blog, Congressman Tom Mcclintock raises concerns about the recent efforts to suppress the Tamarack Fire in Alpine County.

It is entitled, “Sorry, Forest Service: Fire is NOT our Friend.”

McClintock details how firefighting strategy on forestlands and related rules have changed over the past numerous decades. He argues that a new approach is needed moving forward.

He writes, “The federal government owns 96 percent of Alpine County, leaving it with virtually no tax base and entirely dependent on tourism attracted by the national forest. The fire has not only taken people’s homes and destroyed their businesses, but it has severely damaged the forest resource that the entire economy depends upon for tourism.”

Find the blog by clicking here.