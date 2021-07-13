Mariposa County Mandatory Evacuations Lifted In River Fire

River Fire burning in Mariposa and Madera counties 12;51 p.m. 7-13-21 View Photo

Mariposa County, CA – Residents in Mariposa County have been allowed back into their homes as all mandatory evacuations have been lifted in for the River Fire burning in that county and Madera County.

Those evacuations have been reduced to advisory, meaning residents need to be ready to leave their homes if conditions change, according to sheriff’s officials, who add that includes Stumpfield Mountain Road, Indian Peak Road and Oak Grove Road. There are still mandatory evacuations in Madera County.

This afternoon, CAL Fire details that the blaze remains 9,500 acres and 15% with 8 structures destroyed and 600 threatened, as earlier reported here. They give this conditions update, “Dangerous heat persists. Low humidity, tree torching, wind-driven runs, and frequent spot fires continue to challenge firefighters. Crews are working hard to construct and reinforce control lines.”

Resources on the scene have jumped to 1,261 personnel, 212 engines, 31 hand crews, 20 water tenders, and 20 dozers. The number of helicopters has been reduced to 5 from 7 on Monday (July 12).