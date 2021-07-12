River Fire In Mariposa Explodes Overnight

Mariposa, CA–A fast-moving wildfire that has been dubbed the “River Fire” has burned over 4,000 acres and is 4% contained according to CAL FIRE. The River Fire has been burning in the mountains of Mariposa and Madera counties after it ignited near Oak Grove Road and Oak Grove School Road on Sunday afternoon which has forced residents in that area to evacuate.

251 fire personnel are currently battling the blaze and dealing with difficult terrain and anticipated hot and dry weather which will make achieving additional containment problematic. In Mariposa County, a Red Cross Evacuation Center has been set up at New Life Christian Fellowship.