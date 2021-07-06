Tuolumne County Supervisors To Discuss Extreme Weather Plans And More

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors View Photo

Sonora, CA–Tuesday morning, the Tuolumne County Supervisors meeting will be discussing a variety of subjects including the discussion of extreme temperature contingency plan. This would involve guidance for agencies and community services that could help at-risk populations who would be medically vulnerable in high heat who lack cooling and adequate shelter

Additionally a presentation on the County’s Master Stewardship Agreement with the Stanislaus National Forest on behalf of Yosemite Stanislaus Solutions. In December 2017, the board of SUpervisors signed a Master Stewardship Agreement(MSA) with the United States Forest Service on behalf of Yosemite Stanislaus Solutions. The reasoning was to give the county authority to conduct mutually beneficial treatments of the national forest while working with the forest service. Organizations and people involved with this agreement will be providing an overall update on current and future projects

A local program called Love, Tuolumne County, and its partnership with Love our Cities will be up for a commendation for its work in 2021 and support for additional efforts in the future. Love, Tuolumne County has accomplished more than 20 volunteer projects to improve parks, schools, nonprofit organizations, and high-visibility community locations.

The meeting starts at 9 am and is open to the public with some modifications and covid restrictions.