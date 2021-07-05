Clear
68 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Fatal Rawhide Road Crash

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
CHP Sonora Unit logo

CHP Sonora Unit logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The CHP reports that one person died in a crash on Rawhide Road in Tuolumne County, and his passenger suffered major injuries.

It happened Friday at 4:25pm west of Pulpit Road. 45-year-old Michael Bowers of Sonora drove a 2001 Ford Focus off the road and into a tree. He died at the scene, and his passenger, 34-year-old Samantha Tarango of Sonora, sustained major injuries and was flown to a trauma center out in the Central Valley. The CHP reports that Bowers was believed to be impaired. Both Bowers and Tarango were not wearing seatbelts.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 