Fatal Rawhide Road Crash

Sonora, CA — The CHP reports that one person died in a crash on Rawhide Road in Tuolumne County, and his passenger suffered major injuries.

It happened Friday at 4:25pm west of Pulpit Road. 45-year-old Michael Bowers of Sonora drove a 2001 Ford Focus off the road and into a tree. He died at the scene, and his passenger, 34-year-old Samantha Tarango of Sonora, sustained major injuries and was flown to a trauma center out in the Central Valley. The CHP reports that Bowers was believed to be impaired. Both Bowers and Tarango were not wearing seatbelts.