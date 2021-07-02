Clear
96.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Fatal Crash On Rawhide Road, Traffic Impacted

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
CHP-Sonora-Unit-logo

CHP-Sonora-Unit-logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Jamestown, CA — First responders are on the scene of a fatal solo vehicle crash that has shut down a section of Rawhide Road near Highway 108 in Jamestown.

The CHP report that a vehicle overturned and then went down an embankment, smashing into a tree. They relay that occupants are trapped inside, but it is unclear how many. Rawhide road has been closed between the Highway 108 intersection and Peppermint Creek Road. Motorists are asked to find an alternative route if possible as there is plenty of activity in the areas. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Traffic Alert