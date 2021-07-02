Fatal Crash On Rawhide Road, Traffic Impacted

Jamestown, CA — First responders are on the scene of a fatal solo vehicle crash that has shut down a section of Rawhide Road near Highway 108 in Jamestown.

The CHP report that a vehicle overturned and then went down an embankment, smashing into a tree. They relay that occupants are trapped inside, but it is unclear how many. Rawhide road has been closed between the Highway 108 intersection and Peppermint Creek Road. Motorists are asked to find an alternative route if possible as there is plenty of activity in the areas. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.