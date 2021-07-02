First COVID Delta Variant Cases In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA — Three COVID-19 cases tied to the more contagious Delta Variant have been confirmed in Tuolumne County.

The Public Health Department reports, “All 3 of the cases were among unvaccinated individuals. The Delta variant is more transmissible and can spread quickly.”

Public Health adds, “. As a reminder, COVID-19 is not gone. It is still important to focus on protecting yourself and others as best you can. Getting vaccinated is one of the most effective ways to do this. Estimates show the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines may be up to 88% effective against the Delta variant and we know that vaccines help slow the spread of the virus, reducing the chance for more mutations.”

The department is also encouraging fully vaccinated people to consider wearing masks in “situations of higher risk” like indoor public settings and large crowds.

Concluding, “Washing your hands, giving others space, staying home when having symptoms, and getting tested are also ways to slow the spread. If you are feeling sick at all, it is important to self-isolate at home, rest, hydrate, and schedule a COVID-19 test.”