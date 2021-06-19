New Easy Access To Show Proof Of COVID Vaccination In California

Tuolumne County COVID-19 vaccine clinic View Photo

Sacramento, CA – Instead of a paper card showing proof of COVID vaccination that can easily get lost or damaged, a digital record is now available to Californians.

The state’s public health and technology departments announced on Friday that the new tool allows residents to access their records from its immunization registry.

“The odds are someone is going to misplace their paper CDC card and a digital COVID-19 vaccine record provides a convenient backup,” says Dr. Erica Pan, the state’s epidemiologist.

The record will show the same information as paper cards issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It can use to access businesses or events that require proof of getting the shot.

To access the information, go to the state’s website and enter your name, date of birth, and email or phone number associated with the vaccine records. Then create a four-digit PIN. The record will include a QR code that users can save to their mobile phones. Click here to sign up.

The digital record comes as California this week lifted many pandemic-related restrictions, which no longer require vaccinated individuals to wear masks in most places.