Sunny
74.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Defensible Space Makes Difference In Calaveras County Fire

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Valley Springs vegetation fire

Valley Springs vegetation fire

Photo Icon View Photos

Valley Springs, CA – The two-acre Mockingbird Fire in Valley Springs yesterday afternoon had the potential to scorch more acres and even threaten homes.

Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department (CCFD) says defensible space helped ground crews quickly stop the fire’s forward rate of spread within about 15 minutes of their arrival. The pictures of charred grass in the image box shows just how close the flames came to residences. The blaze broke out around 4:15 p.m. in some grass in the 1000 block of Mockingbird Hill near Del Lago Drive in New Hogan Estates east of the La Contenta Golf Course, as earlier reported here.

Calling it a “close call for several homes,” CCFD officials also noted, “This is why defensible space is so essential around your homes…it makes a difference for firefighters.”

Crews remained on the scene, gaining full containment and mopping up for about two hours. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

  • Valley Springs vegetation fire
  • Valley Springs vegetation fire
  • Valley Springs vegetation fire
  • Valley Springs vegetation fire

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 