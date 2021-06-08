Warning For Potential Vaccine Lottery Fraud

California department of Public Health logo View Photo

Sacramento, CA–The California Department of Public Health(CDPH) is asking Californians to be aware and to report any indications of possible fraud or questionable activities by anyone who is taking advantage of the state’s recently announced COVID-19 vaccination incentive programs.

The first cash prize drawing for “Vax for the Win” incentives was on June 4th, a program that is met to motivate California residents to get vaccinated before the state’s official reopening on June 15th. Following the drawing, members of the public notified authorities of scammers who were impersonating state officials through calls, email, text, and direct messages on social media.

Here are some facts to keep in mind about this new program.

-There is no process for entry in the Vax for the Win program. All vaccinated individuals are automatically entered.

-Winners can decline the prize and/or remain anonymous. The privacy of winners is protected. Only CDPH knows the identity of the person associated with the random number drawn.

-Winners will be notified by CDPH officials through an official “State of CA CDPH” caller and text ID, a CDPH email address, or in person by CDPH staff.

-Winners will not be asked to pay any fees associated with verifying eligibility for the cash prize.

-Winners will not be asked to provide their bank information.

-CDPH will email winners an official state government form to be awarded their winnings. A check will be mailed to the winner by the State Controller’s Office.

If you encounter a scam involving a vaccine incentive program you are encouraged to email rumors@cdph.ca.gov or call the “Vax for the Win” incentive hotline at 1-833-993-3874