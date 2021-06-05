Tuolumne Utilities District Selects Interim General Manager

Sonora, CA–In April 2021 Tuolumne Utilities District(TUD) began the search process for an interim general manager to oversee the general manager duties until someone permanent can assume the role. After a series of closed session meetings and interviews with possible candidates, the Board has selected Don Perkins as the Interim General Manager for the District. Mr. Perkins has served as the District’s Operations Director for the last six years. He expressed his thoughts on the role by saying

“I am grateful for the opportunity and the confidence the Board has instilled in me. I look forward to working with the Board, TUD’s talented staff, and community partners in this capacity to continue meeting the challenges and opportunities facing the District.”

He will be assuming the role of TUD Interim General Manager on June 14th, 2021.