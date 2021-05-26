Update: Fire In Copperopolis Area

Vegetation Fire in Copperopolis area 5-26-21 View Photo

Update at 3:15 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that crews have stopped the forward rate of spread on the Quail Fire. The flames broke out around 2:30 p.m. in some grass in the 1900 block of Quail Hill Road near Little John Road in the Copper Cove Subdivision, west of O’Byrnes Ferry Road in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County. Ground crews will remain on the scene working towards full containment and mopping up for the next couple of hours. What ignited the flames is under investigation.

Update at 2:50 p.m.: Ground and aircrews are working on a grass fire in the 1900 block of Quail Hill Road near Little John Road in the Copper Cove Subdivision, west of O’Byrnes Ferry Road. It has been named the “Quail Fire.” CAL Fire spokesperson Walynda Miller tells Clarke Broadcasting that the fire is 2 to 3 acres in size and the flames are moving at a moderate rate of spread. Currently, no structures are threatened. We’ll have an update as soon as new details come into the news center.

Original post at 2:45 p.m.: Copperopolis, CA — All Columbia aircraft and ground crews are responding to a vegetation fire in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County.

CAL Fire reports the flames are burning in some grass in the 1900 block of Quail Hill Road near Little John Road in the Copper Cove Subdivision, west of O’byrnes Ferry Road. There are no details regarding the fire’s activity in terms of size, rate of spread, or whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.