Prescribed Burn In Yosemite To Impact Traffic

Yosemite, CA – Visitors and gateway communities may see smoke in the skies above Yosemite National Park several days next week, and traffic will be impacted.

The prescribed burn is part of the Yosemite Valley Parkwide Prescribed Fire Plan which includes 35 units totaling 12,114 acres. Fire crews will be igniting around 439-acres on seven units east of El Capitan Crossover toward Leidig Meadow. There will be flaggers with temporary one-way lane closures moving with crews as they conduct the burn.

Deputy Fire Management Officer Kelly Singer stated, “conducting fuels treatment in this area will reduce heavy accumulation of dead and down fuels. We anticipate temporary trail closures on the Valley Loop trail during burning operations. Visitors around Cathedral Beach, Sentinel Beach Picnic Area, and the 4-mile Trailhead starting from the Valley floor should expect to see fire personnel in the area.”

The project is scheduled to start on Monday, May 24th, and could last three days with smoke lingering in the valley for one to two weeks. It will remain there during the daytime hours and is expected to drift down canyon during the evening hours, according to park officials.