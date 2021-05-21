Update: Crash Impacting Travel On Highway 108/120

Crash on Highway 108/120 near Keystone View Photo

Update at 10:55 a.m.: Tow crews have removed the debris and wreckage scattered over both lanes of Highway 108/120 near Knights Ferry after a two-vehicle crash. The CHP reports that a Jaguar sedan traveling at a high rate of speed smashed into a Ford pickup hauling a 30-foot travel trailer, causing it to flip on its side and blocking both lanes. The collision happened just before 9 a.m. where the highway goes from four lanes to two near the Tuolumne County line. Officers directed traffic as it was backed up in both directions for about an hour. The roadway is now clear and traffic is moving freely.

