CALFire TCU Fire Engine View Photo

Twain Harte, CA — A house fire in Twain Harte displaced a family.

Firefighters were called to the 2300 block Strauch Drive off Joaquin Gully Road in the 7 o’clock hour last night. CAL Fire reports the fire started inside an attached garage and then the flames spread into the home. Luckily, the fire did not extend to any nearby vegetation. Three adults and four children all made it out of the house safely, but Red Cross was called in to assist them. Fire crews remained on the scene until midnight. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.