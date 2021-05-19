Gun Shots Erupt In Columbia After Dispute Over Stolen Clothing

Columbia, CA – In the noon hour yesterday, gunshots rang out in Columbia fueled by a dispute over stolen clothing.

Tuolumne Sheriff’s dispatch got several calls Tuesday (May 18) reporting the sounds of a verbal argument followed by shots fired around Gunsight Road in Columbia. Once on the scene, deputies located two victims who detailed that 41-year-old Jesse Serpa of Livermore accused them of stealing a bag of his clothing.

When told to leave, Serpa allegedly brandished a firearm. The victims say he pointed it at them and then fired a round into the ground next to one of them. Luckily, sheriff’s spokesperson Nicco Sandelin reports that no one was struck or injured by the gunfire. Afterward, Serpa jumped into his vehicle and raced off.

Deputies headed to a nearby property where they believed Serpa had gone, locating and arrested him without incident. Serpa was on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) out of Alameda County that allowed for a search of him, his vehicle, and the surrounding area. It turned up the 9mm pistol used in the shooting along with ammunition and magazines. Sandelin noted that the gun had no brand marking or a serial number on it.

Subsequently, Serpa was arrested for assault with a firearm, a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition. His bail was set at $50,000.