Smoke To Be Visible Over New Hogan Reservoir Thursday

Prescribed burn sign View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Twelve acres will be set ablaze on Thursday (May 20) as part of a prescribed burn to reduce hazardous fuels around New Hogan Reservoir in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County.

The CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit (TCU) will start igniting the grasses along the shore of the reservoir near the Observation Point area between 8 and 10 a.m. with the burn expected to last 2-4 hours. TCU officials detail the purpose of this burn is to provide training for firefighters while removing hazardous fuels at the Day Use recreation site on the lake. They add that control lines and the lake shoreline will be used to prevent the flames from spreading to areas outside the prescribed burn. Also, firefighters will remain on the scene until all hotspots are extinguished.

Smoke will be visible around the Hogan Lake Observation Point near Hogan Dam Road in the vicinity of the United States Army Corps of Engineers Office Headquarters. The public is asked not to report it as a wildland fire.

Cooperating agencies include the United States Army Corps of Engineers, Calaveras County Air Pollution Control District, and Calaveras Consolidated Fire District.