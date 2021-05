Jamestown, CA–Air and ground resources are battling a 15-acre vegetation fire that according to the CHP was started by a lawnmower in some grass on Obyrnes Ferry Road near George Reed Rock Plant Road and the Sierra Conservation Center. CAL-fire has dubbed this the “Solar Fire” and says it has a “dangerous rate” of spread with no structures currently threatened. An update will be provided as more details come into the news center.

Written by Nic Peterson

