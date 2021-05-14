Utility Work To Close Two Tuolumne County Roads

Road closed sign View Photo

Sonora, CA – Travelers can expect detours on two Tuolumne County roadways in Sonora tomorrow.

Public Works has hired local Njirich and Son’s Construction to conduct utility work on Beckwith Road and Sylva Lane near Cabezut Road, off Greenley Road, and north of Highway 108. The hours of operation are from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on both roadways Friday (May 14).

County officials detail that barricades and detours signage will be in place at both locations. Motorists are asked to use caution and slow down near the cone zones.