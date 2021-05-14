Sunny
83.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Utility Work To Close Two Tuolumne County Roads

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Road closed sign

Road closed sign

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA – Travelers can expect detours on two Tuolumne County roadways in Sonora tomorrow.

Public Works has hired local Njirich and Son’s Construction to conduct utility work on Beckwith Road and Sylva Lane near Cabezut Road, off Greenley Road, and north of Highway 108. The hours of operation are from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on both roadways Friday (May 14).

County officials detail that barricades and detours signage will be in place at both locations. Motorists are asked to use caution and slow down near the cone zones.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 