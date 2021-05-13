Fire in Copperopolis in Copper Cove Subdivision View Photo

Copperopolis, CA — Fire crews are heading to a vegetation fire in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County.

CAL Fire reports that the flames ignited in the 2700 block of Quail Hill Road near Charmstone Way and Arrowhead Street in the Copper Cove Subdivision. There are reports that homes are threatened, but there is no word on the fire’s size or rate of spread. An update will be provided as soon as new details come into the newsroom.