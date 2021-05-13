Sunny
85.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Fire In Copperopolis

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Fire in Copperopolis in Copper Cove Subdivision

Fire in Copperopolis in Copper Cove Subdivision

Photo Icon View Photo

Copperopolis, CA — Fire crews are heading to a vegetation fire in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County.

CAL Fire reports that the flames ignited in the 2700 block of Quail Hill Road near Charmstone Way and Arrowhead Street in the Copper Cove Subdivision. There are reports that homes are threatened, but there is no word on the fire’s size or rate of spread. An update will be provided as soon as new details come into the newsroom.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Fire Alert