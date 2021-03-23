Rare Gray Wolf Moves Into New County

Fresno, CA — State wildlife officials continue to track a rare gray wolf that earlier passed through Tuolumne County.

The GPS-collared gray wolf, known as OR-93, is now in Fresno County according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. In addition to Tuolumne, over the past few weeks, he has been traveling through Modoc, Mono, Mariposa, Merced and Madera counties. The latest collar reading shows the animal being in the agricultural area of Central Fresno County.

CDFW reports that OR-93 left Oregon’s White River pack southeast of Mt. Hood. He was fitted with a tracking collar by the US Fish and Wildlife Service and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs within the White River pack’s territory in June of 2020. He likely left his pack in search of new territory and a mate.

Gray wolves are listed as endangered species and it illegal to harass, harm, hunt or trap the animals.

Anyone who spots a gray wolf is asked to report it to CDFW by going here.