Public Meeting Focused On Possible PG&E Infrastructure Acquisition

Sonora, CA — A virtual informational session is planned for Thursday morning in which TUD officials will provide an update on efforts to acquire assets like Pinecrest Lake and Lyons Reservoir from PG&E.

We reported last March that TUD and PG&E are in exclusive negotiations regarding the potential transfer of the Phoenix Hydroelectric Project, Main Tuolumne Canal, pre and post 1914 water rights, and the reservoirs.

As for the history, The Phoenix Project dates back to the Gold Rush and is located on the South Fork of the Stanislaus River. It provides the majority of TUD’s water supply via the Main Tuolumne Canal, which was built in 1851 to support mining and irrigation needs. It generates 2 megawatts.

Lyons Dam was built in 1929. Strawberry Dam, creating Pinecrest Lake, was built in 1916. The Phoenix Powerhouse was constructed in 1898 and later rebuilt in 1940.

District officials have stated that it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to secure a locally controlled water system. TUD launched a website, with questions and answers, which can be found here.

Thursday’s joint informational meeting will also include the Tuolumne County Supervisors, Sonora City Council, Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians. and the Chicken Ranch Rancheria Band of Me-Wuk Indians.

In addition, there will be a discussion about the US Bureau of Reclamation New Melones Central Valley Project water supply contract.

Click here for information on how to take part in Thursday’s meeting.