PG&E Planning Three Road Closures To Clear Hazard Trees

Mi Wuk Village, CA — Three areas of Tuolumne County will experience road closures this week as PG&E works to clear hazard trees.

PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland reports that all of the work is in the Mi Wuk Village area. On Wednesday, Haiapo Road will be closed at the intersection of Haiapo Court between 7:30am-4:30pm. On Thursday, there will be a closure at 20927 Lama Tamalin from 7:30am-4:30pm. That same day, Lama Tamalin Road will be closed at Hiki Place from 12-3pm.