PG&E Cites Equipment Failure For Widespread Weekend Outage

Angels Camp, CA — On Saturday afternoon there were 6,142 PG&E customers who lost power in Calaveras County.

At around one o’clock the electricity went out in Angels Camp, stretching over to Murphys, and down towards Copperopolis.

In response to questions about the cause, PG&E spokesperson Karly Hernandez replies, “PG&E’s preliminary investigation has determined the cause of the outage was related to equipment failure.”

PG&E has not stated what specific equipment failed.

She continues, “PG&E takes these types of outages very seriously and will conduct a root cause investigation. The results of this investigation will help prevent this type of equipment failure in the future and minimize customer impacts.”

The power was out for about two hours and it was restored at 3:11pm.