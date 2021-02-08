Partly sunny
Calaveras To Hear Update On Storm Damage, Marijuana And COVID-19

By B.J. Hansen
Calaveras Board of Supervisors

San Andreas, CA — Several items will go before the Calaveras Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

The 9am regular session will open with a presentation about the local response to COVID-19 from public health officials. Immediately after, there will be an update given by the Calaveras Office of Emergency Services regarding recent winter storm related damage.

Later in the meeting there will be a public hearing about potentially passing an ordinance to prohibit the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp.

There will also be a quarterly informational report delivered by the county’s Division of Cannabis Control.

For details about how to view and take part in Tuesday’s meeting, click here.

