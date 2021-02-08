Supreme Court Rules Against California’s Indoor Religious Service Ban

US Supreme Court View Photo

Sacramento, CA — California has released new guidance for churches after the US Supreme Court ruled against a California restriction that prohibited in person services in areas with high COVID-19 transmission.

It is the most high-profile court victory against the state’s coronavirus related regulations. The justices ruled that while California cannot prohibit indoor services, it can limit attendance to 25-percent of a building’s capacity and restrict singing.

The lawsuit was filed by both Harvest International Ministry, based in Pasadena, which has 160 churches across the state, and the South Bay United Pentecostal Church in Chula Vista.

The new guidance released by the state over the weekend allows for 25-percent capacity in purple tier communities where there is high community spread, and 50-percent capacity in counties with less transmission.