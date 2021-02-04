Update: Structure Fire At Jenness Park On Highway 108

CALFire TCU Fire Engine View Photo

Update at 1:50 p.m.: Fire crews have extinguished a structure fire in Tuolumne County at the Jenness Park located on Highway 108 in the Cold Springs area. When firefighters arrived on the scene the two-story building was 35% involved. That dropped to 25% after battling the blaze for about a half-hour and then crews were able to knock it completely down. No other structures are threatened at this time and what sparked the blaze is actively being investigated at the site.

Update at 1:15 p.m.: Fire crews are making progress on extinguishing a structure fire at Jenness Park located on Highway 108 in the Cold Springs area of Tuolumne County. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore details that firefighters have knocked down some of the flames in the two-story building and it is now 25% percent, a decrease from 35%, involved. No other structures are threatened at this time and what sparked the blaze is actively being investigated at the site.

Update at 12:45 p.m.: Fire crews continue to battle a structure fire at Jenness Park located on Highway 108 in the Cold Springs area of Tuolumne County.

CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore updated the building is two stories and it was 35% involved when firefighters arrived on the scene. She adds that no other structures are threatened and power lines are down. Additional resources have been called to the scene. What ignited the blaze has not yet been determined, relayed Kilgore.

Original post at 12:12 p.m. written byBJ Hansen: Cold Springs, CA — Multiple firefighters are responding to a structure fire reported at Jenness Park located on Highway 108 in the Cold Springs area.

It is a Christian camp situated in the 29000 block of Highway 108. Be prepared for activity in the area. No additional information is immediately available.