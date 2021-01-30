Additional Snow Is Coming To The Sierra Nevada

Snow at Dodge Ridge View Photo

A winter storm will move into Northern California on Monday and bring snow to the upper elevations of the Northern Sierra Nevada.

The snow levels with this system are forecast to remain relatively high, with the majority of the snow accumulation happening around the 6,000 foot elevation and above.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Northern Sierra Nevada above 6,000 feet, from Monday morning through Tuesday evening.

Heavy snowfall will make mountain travel difficult to near impossible at times, with the likelihood of chain controls and significantly reduced visibility.

As of this morning, Highway 88 Carson Pass remains closed at Carson Spur. Chain and four-wheel-drive requirements begin at the east entrance of Twain Harte on Highway 108 and in Arnold on Highway 4. For the latest road conditions, click the ‘Traffic’ tab above.

A Winter Storm Watch means that there is the potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel.