Sandbags Available In Mother Lode In Case Of Flooding

Sandbags for flooding View Photo

Sonora, CA – With the wicked weather heading into the region tonight, flooding is a real possibility.

For those that may need sandbags, Tuolumne and Calaveras counties have several locations, but bags are not offered at all. That is the case at the Tuolumne County yards where residents are asked to bring their own bags and sand is available 24/7. The county’s office of emergency services provided the list below:

Tuolumne Road Yard – 18870 Birch Street

Jamestown Road Yard – 18188 7th Ave

Big Oak Flat/Groveland Road Yard – 11240 Wards Ferry Rd.

Columbia Airport – 10723 Airport Rd.

There are nine locations providing sand and bags in Calaveras County. However, residents will need to bring their own shovel and allowed to take only 10 bags. Public Works has stocked the following locations:

Arnold Maintenance Yard, 1119 Linebaugh Rd. (Closes at 3:30pm) Glencoe Maintenance Yard, 16151 Hwy 26 (Closes at 3:30pm) Jenny Lind Yard 11558 Milton Rd. (Closes at 3:30pm) San Andreas Rd Yard, 891 Mt Ranch Rd. (Closes at 3:30pm) Mountain Ranch Community Center Parking lot next to the Public Safety Substation, 7869 Whiskey Slide Rd. Murphys Fire Station, 37 Jones St. Vista Del Lago Cul-de-sac near Valley Springs Dental, 313 Vista Del Lago Mangili Rd. Cul-de-sac at Valley Springs Sports and Fitness, 145 Mangili Rd. Copperopolis Fire Department, 370 Main St. Please call Public Works at (209) 754-6401 with any questions.