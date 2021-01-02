Special Meeting For Supervisor Oaths

Kathleen Haff, Jaron Brandon, David Goldemberg View Photo

Sonora, CA — Monday will be the official changing of the guard for the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors.

Outgoing board members John Gray, Sherri Brennan and Karl Rodefer took part in their final meeting this past Thursday, approving plans for the Terra Vi Lodge Yosemite. On Monday, new members Kathleen Haff, David Goldemberg and Jaron Brandon will be sworn into office. A special meeting is scheduled for noon in the board meeting room. It is physically closed to the general public, but it will be streamed online. More information can be found here.

The three will be joining returning board members Anaiah Kirk and Ryan Campbell.

After the oath of office is administered, the new board will elect a chair and vice-chair for 2021 and appoint members to various committees and commissions.