Alleged Thief Surprised When CHP Raids Rural Property

Sonora, CA – An alleged thief was shocked to see CHP officers pull up to his rural Phoenix Lake-Cedar Ridge home looking for stolen loot, according to spokesperson Steve Machado.

CHP officers were informed a trailer and dirt bike that had been reported stolen could be found at a residence on North Ridge Road near Old Oak Ranch Road recently. Machado details, “Upon their arrival, they observed the trailer and dirt bike and learned they both were reported stolen out of Sonora. After searching the area, they located other items that were recently reported stolen.”

Machado did not have details on those items. The property owner 53-year-old Benjamin Tarango was taken into custody without incident for multiple felony theft charges and placed on a $10,000 bail.

Of note, Tarango was arrested over two years ago for stalking a woman in the Columbia area after Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies were responded to a report of an attempted breaking at a home on Bullpine Lane, as reported here.