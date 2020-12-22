COVID-19 Long-Term Care Facility Deaths Reported

Adventist Health Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — Despite noting aggressive actions to prevent COVID-19, Adventist Health Sonora says two of its long-term care patients recently passed away after contracting the virus.

In a media release sent out the by hospital, Adventist Health Sonora President Michelle Fuentes says, “Our hearts and prayers are with their loved ones. The losses are terribly distressing for our staff, who have worked so hard to keep everyone safe from COVID-19.”

Specific details regarding the two who passed away were not released.

Fuentes adds, “Through all of the challenges, our staff has done a phenomenal job caring for the physical, mental and spiritual health of our residents. Their efforts had been largely effective up until this time.”

“Our hearts are deeply saddened, but our work must continue as we do all we can to protect this wonderful group of people who are rich with knowledge and amazing stories to share.”

The hospital notes that many front-line health care workers with long-term care were among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine last week, and many more will receive it soon. In addition, the media release adds, “Long-term care residents will also be in the first group in the region to be vaccinated against COVID-19. CVS is coordinating the vaccination of long-term care residents and will begin administering the vaccine as quickly as possible.”

A total of 20 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.