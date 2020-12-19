SWAT Team Has Surrounded Columbia Apartment Complex

Tuolumne County Sheriff's SWAT team surrounds Columbia apartment complex.jpg View Photos

Columbia, CA – Tuolumne County Sheriff’s SWAT team has surrounded a Columbia apartment complex.

There are reports that a person is holed up inside one of the units and that all the apartments in the three-building complex have been evacuated by deputies. Sheriff’s spokesperson Nicco Sandelin tells Clarke Broadcasting that the entrance of Columbia College Drive is closed at the intersection of Sawmill Flat Road in Columbia. He adds that the sheriff’s Crisis Negotiations Team is also on scene and for the public to “please avoid the area.”

Sandelin relayed that he did not know the name of the complex, but that roadway leads into Columbia College. He also did not have any specifics on the incident and stated that no further information was available at this time.