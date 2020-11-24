Update: Planes Released From Small Vegetation Fire

Update 4:40PM: The forward progress of a small vegetation fire has been stopped by ground crews. Crews were called to the scene just after 4:00 PM.

Original Post 4:30 PM: Long Barn, CA — Firefighters are at the scene of a 20 by 20-foot vegetation fire near Jeffery Pine Road, Odd Fellows Road and Long Barn Sugar Pine Road. The call went out just after 4:00 PM. Residents of Sierra Village are reporting CAL Fire planes are circling over their area. Air and ground resources are on the scene so be prepared for activity. We will release more information when it becomes available.