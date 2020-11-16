Latest On Tuolumne County COVID-19 Uptick

Sonora, CA — Cases of COVID-19 continue to rapidly rise in Tuolumne County.

There were 45 new cases on Saturday and 50 on Sunday. In total, there are now 216 active cases. Due to a change announced to officials by the state over the weekend, Tuolumne County is bracing for the possibility of skipping over the red tier and going straight to purple. A formal announcement is expected early this week. The case number has gotten to the point that Tuolumne County is shifting from a contact tracing strategy to mitigation. Public Health is urging residents to stay home if possible, and only go out for essential purposes due to community transmission.

Public Health reports that individuals testing positive are experiencing varying levels of symptoms, and three cases from the weekend have been hospitalized.

Cases over the weekend include:

Under 20: 3 females, 2 males

20s: 10 females, 6 males

30s: 7 females, 12 males

40s: 9 females, 9 males

50s: 10 females, 4 males

60s: 9 females, 6 males

70s: 3 females, 3 males

80s: 1 female, 0 males

Another local school announced cases over the weekend, Curtis Creek Elementary told families that two students and a staff member tested positive, so the school has gone back to a temporary distance learning model.

Appointments for COVID-19 tests are available between 7 AM and 7 PM Tuesday through Saturday at the state testing site at the Motherlode Fairgrounds. Make your appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1123. At this time, due to high demand, appointments are required and walk-ins are not being accepted. People are encouraged to take advantage of this resource and get tested right away if they have symptoms of COVID-19, five days after travel or having had close contact with others outside of their household, and test routinely if they work in high risk settings such as healthcare, corrections or congregate care facilities or if they have frequent interactions with the public through work or other community engagement.