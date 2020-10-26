Clear
38.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Update: Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Crash On Highway 108

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
CHP Sonora Unit logo

CHP Sonora Unit logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Update at 6:35am: The victim is being flown to a hospital in the Central Valley. Officials are looking for a big rig truck that may have been involved in the hit and run incident.

Original story posted at 5:55am: Jamestown, CA — Emergency officials are on the scene of an incident reported on Highway 108 near Rawhide Road.

A person is down by the side of the road after reportedly being hit by a vehicle. An ambulance is responding to the area. Be prepared for activity in the area.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 