Update: Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Crash On Highway 108

Update at 6:35am: The victim is being flown to a hospital in the Central Valley. Officials are looking for a big rig truck that may have been involved in the hit and run incident.

Original story posted at 5:55am: Jamestown, CA — Emergency officials are on the scene of an incident reported on Highway 108 near Rawhide Road.

A person is down by the side of the road after reportedly being hit by a vehicle. An ambulance is responding to the area. Be prepared for activity in the area.