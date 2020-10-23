Update: Crash On HWY 49 In Chinese Camp, One Flown From Scene

Update at 4:30 p.m.: The CHP reports a female driver was flowing from the scene of a rollover crash on Highway 49 between the Montezuma Junction and the Simms Road intersection in the Chinese Camp area.

The CHP reports the solo vehicle went off the roadway and rolled over several times before coming to rest in a field. The woman had to be freed from the Nissan Sentra by firefighters. They add that the woman has been arrested for DUI, but her name is not being released at this time.

The Highway is not blocked by the wreckage, but there is gravel scattered across the roadway slowing traffic.

Update at 4 p.m.: The CHP reports that an air ambulance has been called to the scene of a rollover crash on Highway 49 between the Montezuma Junction and the Simms Road intersection in the Chinese Camp area.

Original post at 3:40 p.m.: Chinese Camp, CA — First responders are on the scene of a solo vehicle crash on Highway 49 in the Chinese Camp area.

The CHP reports that the crash happened between the Montezuma Junction and the Simms Road intersection. The vehicle went off the roadway and rolled over several times landing in a field. The driver had to be freed from the vehicle.

The CHP reports that the Highway is no blocked, but traffic is slow going as there is gravel scattered over the roadway. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.