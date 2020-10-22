Fire Weather Watch Issued For The Mother Lode

CAL Fire Logo View Photo

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for the Northern San Joaquin Valley until 5 PM Friday.

Fifteen to twenty-five mph winds will continue at times, with gusts up to forty-five mph.

The minimum daytime humidity ranges between five to twenty-five percent. The maximum overnight humidity tonight will be between fifteen and forty percent.

There will be a brief reprieve in the winds and poor humidity on Saturday.

By Sunday morning, the next event arrives to Northern California and this looks to be the strongest event of the year, so far.

Significantly stronger north and east winds and extremely poor humidity values are forecast.

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the Mother Lode, the Stanislaus National Forest and the Northern San Joaquin Valley, from Sunday morning through Tuesday afternoon.

In the Sierra Nevada, twenty to thirty-five mph are likely, with gusts ranging from forty to seventy mph.

In the Central Valley, twenty to thirty mph winds are expected, with gusts ranging from forty to fifty mph.

Minimum daytime humidity will be from five to twenty-five percent. Maximum overnight humidity will generally be between fifteen and forty percent.

Extreme caution should be taken to prevent new fire starts. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and could exhibit dangerous fire behavior. Practice fire weather safety. Outdoor burning should be avoided.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong wind, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.