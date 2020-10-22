Update: TUD Fixing Waterline Break In Junction Shopping Center

Junction Shopping Center Sign View Photo

Update at 10:45am: TUD reports that crews were able to make repairs much quicker than initially anticipated, and water has been restored following the earlier outage.

Original story posted at 10:30am: Sonora, CA — Tuolumne Utilities District crews are working to fix a water line break that occurred this morning near the Starbucks in the Junction Shopping Center.

TUD reports that it is impacting that business, and it was forced to temporarily close until repairs can be made. Other businesses in the Junction, within the vicinity, may also be impacted, by loss of water, according to TUD. The estimated restoration time is one o’clock this afternoon.